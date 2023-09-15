This home is described as a ‘stunning family home set behind private gates on one of the most desirable roads in Penwortham’.
On the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Michael Bailey, this five ben Penwortham mansion is spectacular from start to finish. Words can barely do it justice. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
1. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
2. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
3. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
4. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)