News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Million-pound 5 bed Penwortham mansion with ultra modern design and stunning landscaped garden up for sale

This home is described as a ‘stunning family home set behind private gates on one of the most desirable roads in Penwortham’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Michael Bailey, this five ben Penwortham mansion is spectacular from start to finish. Words can barely do it justice. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family, the Radfords

Idyllic 4 bed Preston countryside home with courtyard, open plan design, and woodland garden on the market

Uber modern 3 bed Ashton family home with unique interior design and huge rear garden up for sale

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

1. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

2. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

3. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

4. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PenworthamChorleyKirkhamLeyland