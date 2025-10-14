Miller Homes champions sustainability and community investment at Coppull development

Designed to benefit both residents and the wider environment, the scheme combines energy-efficient technologies with biodiversity-focused landscaping and long-term ecological management.

The 67-home development includes a £504,817 contribution towards local infrastructure and environmental improvements through Section 106 agreements. This funding will help enhance sports facilities, parks, and green spaces across Coppull, while also supporting the delivery of a sustainable urban drainage system to manage water efficiently and reduce flood risk.

Sustainability is built into the fabric of Church View, where homes include Waste Water Heat Recovery and Flue Gas Heat Recovery systems to cut energy use, with around one third of properties featuring solar panels to generate renewable energy. Each plot has also been fitted with an electric vehicle charging point to encourage greener transport choices.

Protecting and enhancing local biodiversity has been a key focus throughout the design process. Bird and bat boxes have been installed to support species such as swifts, sparrows and robins, and native trees and hedgerows have been planted across the site, doubling hedgerow coverage and increasing habitat value by 40 per cent. Hedgehog highways have also been added to help wildlife move safely between gardens and open spaces.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director of Miller Homes North West, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, not just at Church View but across all of our developments. By combining thoughtful design with innovative environmental solutions, we’re ensuring that our homes positively impact both the planet and the communities they serve. This is about building for the future for both people and nature.”

Church View is managed by Trustgreen, which oversees the open spaces, ponds, and drainage systems to ensure their long-term environmental benefit. The development reflects Miller Homes’ wider commitment to building responsibly and creating sustainable communities that enhance both local life and the surrounding landscape.

For more information about Miller Homes’ approach to sustainability or the Church View development, visit the Miller Homes website.

