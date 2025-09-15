McDermott Homes plans new housing scheme in Hutton

The house builder behind Leyland’s popular Farrington Green plans to build a selection of new homes in Hutton.

McDermott Homes is bringing forward plans to develop the land off Liverpool Road, formerly owned by Lancashire County Council (LCC), which is allocated for housing in the submitted Central Lancashire Local Plan 2023 - 2041, for a range of one to five-bedroom homes, maisonettes and bungalows.

All designed to meet accessible and adaptable building standards, the 161 brick-built houses near Hutton Grammar School will include 56 affordable homes suitable for first-time buyers and young families.

As part of the plans, McDermott Homes will provide approximately £2 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions to South Ribble Borough Council to support local community facilities and infrastructure projects.

Proposed scheme layout

Andrew Darbyshire, land director at McDermott Homes, said: “Hutton and the surrounding areas to the west of Preston are proving to be very popular locations for young families, and we’ve been looking to bring our homes to the market in this area for a while. We’re excited to be supporting LCC in bringing this site forward, helping the authority meet its plans to provide quality family homes in the area.

“A mix of mainly two, three and four-bedroom homes in this sought-after location, our plans also include maisonettes, flats, and bungalows built especially for wheelchair users. We know how hard it is for people to get onto the property ladder, so over a third are affordable, and with shared-ownership, it means a typical two-bed home could cost less than £200,000.”

He added: “We’re planning to maintain almost all existing hedgerows and trees and will plant a wider selection of trees, increasing biodiversity and green space for residents. We’ve also looked at ways to improve the site for neighbouring residents and plan to remove overhead wires and replace them underground, improving the view for some properties.”

The plans feature the use of red brick and slate, in line with the village’s character. Every plot will include an electric vehicle (EV) charger and a garage or drive with space for up to three vehicles.

A public footpath across the site from Liverpool Road to Ratten Lane will also be maintained.

Graham Love, managing director of Preston-based S&L Planning Consultants, said: “We are pleased to be working with McDermott Homes to bring forward its scheme for new high-quality homes in Hutton. The site is an ideal location and the proposed mix of family homes, affordable housing and smaller properties suitable for first-time buyers and older households, will meet a range of housing needs.”

The house builder is currently inviting Hutton residents, businesses and local stakeholders to have their say on the existing plans until the 6th October before a formal planning submission later that month.

Subject to planning approval, work is due to start on site in July 2026, with homes available from Summer 2027.

For more information, please visit www.mcdermotthomes-hutton.co.uk