By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £875,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views. Take a look around...

Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale

Complete package of a 4 bed 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and private garden on the market

Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale

Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

1. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

2. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

3. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

4. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston

