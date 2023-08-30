Majestic detached 3 bed Longridge lakeside mansion with mega modern design and dream garden views up for sale
On the market for £875,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…
Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale
Complete package of a 4 bed 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and private garden on the market
Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale