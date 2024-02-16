On the market for £500,000 with Chris Tinsley, this detached true bungalow has been modernised and features an extended living area, two generous reception rooms, a huge breakfast kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and lovely rear gardens with a glazed canopy. Take a look around...
