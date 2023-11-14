News you can trust since 1886
Magical detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

What a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:20 GMT

On the market for £500,000 with Chris Tinsley, this detached true bungalow has been modernised and features an extended living area, two generous reception rooms, a huge breakfast kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and lovely rear gardens with a glazed canopy. Take a look around...

