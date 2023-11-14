Magical detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale
On the market for £500,000 with Chris Tinsley, this detached true bungalow has been modernised and features an extended living area, two generous reception rooms, a huge breakfast kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and lovely rear gardens with a glazed canopy. Take a look around...
