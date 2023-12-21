News you can trust since 1886
Luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.
Published 1st Nov 2023
Updated 21st Dec 2023

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden. Take a look around...

