Lovely 3 bed detached Cottam home perfect for growing family with uber modern kitchen and huge garden on the market

What a gorgeous property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

On the market £249,995 with New Home Agents, this charming three-bed detached Cottam home is all about value for money, featuring spacious and modern living spaces perfect for a growing family, a fitted kitchen overlooking the rear garden, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private garden with plenty of room for kids to play. Take a look around...

Fallow Avenue, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0DU (Credit: New Home Agents)

Fallow Avenue, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0DU (Credit: New Home Agents)

Fallow Avenue, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0DU (Credit: New Home Agents)

Fallow Avenue, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0DU (Credit: New Home Agents)

Fallow Avenue, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0DU (Credit: New Home Agents)

