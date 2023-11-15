Lovely 3 bed detached Cottam home perfect for growing family with uber modern kitchen and huge garden on the market
On the market £249,995 with New Home Agents, this charming three-bed detached Cottam home is all about value for money, featuring spacious and modern living spaces perfect for a growing family, a fitted kitchen overlooking the rear garden, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private garden with plenty of room for kids to play. Take a look around...
