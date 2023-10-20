News you can trust since 1886
Lovable 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham home with magical huge garden on the market chain free for bargain price

This chain free home is the full package: three bedrooms, good location, and huge garden.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Mi Homes, this unique three-bed end of terrace Kirkham home is described as being ‘lovable’ by the estate agent and is deceptively spacious, featuring a dining room, a lounge with garden views, a fitted kitchen with pantry, spacious bedrooms, and a charming southwest-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

