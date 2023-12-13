Uber modern 5 bed brand new detached Leyland family home with underfloor heating and open plan design for sale
This glorious modern home is located within a new development soon to be a prestigious gated community.
On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Strike, this splendid five-bed detached Leyland family home is defined by its suave and stylish nature, featuring a large formal lounge with vaulted ceiling, a magnificent open plan kitchen diner with living room area, a utility room, underfloor heating, two ground floor bedrooms, a home office space, a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, solar panels, and a huge rear garden with woodland views. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Incredible million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period mansion with bar, games room, and two apartments on the market
Countryside dream: 4 bed detached Lancashire cottage with classic interior and huge sprawling garden on the market
Full package: 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge home with conservatory, modern kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale