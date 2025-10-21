Lancashire-headquartered Breck Homes appoints new managing director to lead North West division

Phil Dolan, Breck Homes

Northern property developer, Breck, has appointed a highly experienced managing director for the North West division of its affordable homes arm, Breck Homes.

Philip Dolan joins Lancashire-headquartered Breck Homes from leading housebuilder, Anwyl Homes, where he spent nine years in senior positions including North West managing director and, most recently, chief operating officer, overseeing a team of 250 staff.

With over 28 years of experience in property development, Philip has held senior roles at Persimmon Homes, PJ Livesey Group, Barratt Homes and Gladman Developments.

Breck, which operates from offices in Preston and Leeds, was established in 2020 by respected property professional, Andy Garnett. The company employs 30 staff and its Breck Homes division has become one of the fastest-growing affordable housing developers in the North West.

Breck Homes works with partners such as Places for People, Progress Housing Group, Aspire Housing, Jigsaw, Great Places, Torus, LIVV Housing Group, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Community Gateway.

It has delivered more than 1,000 new homes since its inception and, as of Autumn 2025, has a pipeline of 2,000 homes in development.

Philip will lead Breck’s strategy for sustainable growth in the North West. He said: “Our goal is to strengthen Breck Homes’ position as the developer of choice for our registered provider partners, delivering the affordable homes the country so desperately needs.

“We have an outstanding development pipeline, a strong and passionate team, and a clear vision for the next stage of growth. It's remarkable to see how far Breck has come in just five years, especially through challenging market conditions. The business is agile, well-funded, and backed by a strong leadership team, we are well poised to continue that growth for the next five years.”

Breck also operates an investment arm that owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial properties. In addition, its Breck Living team is a specialist in delivering open-market schemes on carefully selected sites, typically ranging from 10 and 50 homes.

Andy Garnett, CEO of Breck, said: “We’ve had a strong five years building a series of successful partnerships with our affordable partners and a talented team. Importantly, our developments are evolving into thriving neighbourhoods which is rewarding to see.

“As our pipeline and organisation grows, it is important we keep evolving our leadership with experienced professionals who fit our values. Phil is exactly that, a well-respected, highly capable leader who will play a pivotal role in the next phase of Breck’s growth.”

In 2011, Andy Garnett co-founded MCI Developments Limited which under his control grew to being the North West’s largest construction company specialising in the delivery of affordable homes. In 2019. MCI was acquired by Keepmoat Homes.