Kick Off the New Year with a Fresh Start at Taylor Wimpey Manchester’s Weekend Events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of exclusive events at select developments across Manchester and its surrounding areas. These events will offer potential buyers the perfect opportunity to explore the homes available and find out about the range of incentives on offer.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives will be on-site to provide expert advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners.

Independent Financial Advisors will also be available to offer valuable mortgage guidance and support, ensuring prospective buyers have the information they need to make confident decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re really excited to welcome homebuyers to our developments this new year. It’s a fantastic chance for them to make a fresh start and get ahead of their new year’s resolutions if finding their dream home was one of them.”

Eaves Green street scene

“We encourage anyone interested to join us at their chosen development to explore our new homes, some of which are the last ones available as some developments are close to selling out.”

Prospective buyers are invited to attend events at the following developments from 11am to 5pm:

Last chance to buy at Harts Meat on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January 2025, Greenhurst Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, OL6 8BQ. Attendees can find out more about the incentives on offer. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £292,995

Last chance to buy at East Hollinsfield on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January 2025, Hollin Lane, Middleton, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, M24 6DH. Now 90% sold, attendees can find out about the Part Exchange and Easymover schemes that are available here. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £377,995

Find out more about Part Exchange and Easymover at Eaves Green on Saturday 18th January 2025, Lower Burgh Way, Chorley, PR7 3TJ. 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £278,995

Buy your first home at Millstream Meadows on Saturday 25th January 2025, Booth Lane, Middlewich, Cheshire, CW10 0HB. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £212,995

New year, new home at Riven Stones on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January 2025, Broken Stone Road, Feniscowles, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. Attendees will have a chance to take a look at the four bedroom homes that are available and ready to move into this year. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £259,995

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy