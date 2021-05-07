Jaw-dropping Grade II-listed countryside mansion consisting of 19 unique apartments near Morecambe Bay on the market for £6.5m
Sat just to the north of Morecambe Bay and dating back to 1874, this veritable castle consists of 19 unique apartments.
On the market for £6.5m with Savills, this vast Grade II-listed building country house conversion is named Stone Cross Mansion and features a jaw-dropping facade, 4.3 acres of grounds, life access to all floors, and the aforementioned 19 individual apartments all with their own layouts. This one's truly unique. Take a look around...
