I've never seen an interior like it... Modern 3 bed family home with unique design & huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST

With a striking interior design and modern layout, this home certainly catches the eye.

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens.

As one reader said: “I’ve never seen an interior like it!”

Have a look around...

1. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

