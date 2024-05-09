It's more than just a home: Suave retro 5 bed detached Preston home with quirky design & huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:09 BST

What a home.

On the market for £795,000 with Armistead Barnett, this magnificent five bed family home is a stunner from start to finish, featuring a wonderful interior design, spacious living areas, glorious bedrooms, and a large garden.

As the estate agents say: “[This is a] fantastic five bedroom home with so much flexibility to suit many buyers looking for space for more than ‘just a home’.”

Take a look around...

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

