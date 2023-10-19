News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Incredible 4 bed Leyland family home with uber secluded Love Island villa-style garden on the market

This home is a extended four-bed detached property located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST

Yours for £300,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful Leyland home is all about the modern interior and it’s glorious private garden, which features a lower terrace and barbeque area, raised beds, an upper-level decking with pergola, a lazy lawn, and external lighting.

For those still searching for their dream home, check out these other local properties up for sale…

Glorious 5 bed detached Preston countryside farmhouse with stunning garden up for sale

Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale

Million pound 5 bed Preston Grade II listed countryside mansion with stunning garden up for sale

Home Truths

1. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

2. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

3. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

4. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandLove IslandPreston