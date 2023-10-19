Incredible 4 bed Leyland family home with uber secluded Love Island villa-style garden on the market
This home is a extended four-bed detached property located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST
Yours for £300,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful Leyland home is all about the modern interior and it’s glorious private garden, which features a lower terrace and barbeque area, raised beds, an upper-level decking with pergola, a lazy lawn, and external lighting.
