I'm seriously impressed by this cosy 3 bed Preston centre home with luxury modern kitchen on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 16:12 BST

Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position.

As the estate agents say: “As soon as you enter this property and see the amount of space it offers, you will be so impressed and pleased that you chose to view it.”

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...

Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshtonfirst personLancashireProperty