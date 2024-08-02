On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position.
As the estate agents say: “As soon as you enter this property and see the amount of space it offers, you will be so impressed and pleased that you chose to view it.”
