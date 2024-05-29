On the market for offers in excess of £309,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear.
As the estate agents say: “Beautifully restored whilst retaining its traditional charm, this gorgeous home offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and modern convenience.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...
Traditional chain-free 3 bed Chorley family semi with spacious layout, fitted kitchen, & huge garden for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.