I'm in love with its traditional charm: 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 12:49 BST

This exquisite semi-rural, 1904 Edwardian end terrace property situated in a highly sought after and picturesque village of Withnell is a sight to behold.

On the market for offers in excess of £309,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear.

As the estate agents say: “Beautifully restored whilst retaining its traditional charm, this gorgeous home offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and modern convenience.”

Take a look around...

1. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

