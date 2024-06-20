I'm blown away by the architectural craftsmanship of this 5 bed Preston cottage with private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:31 BST

This home’s well-preserved period features - from exposed beams and stone fireplaces to original woodwork - harken back to a bygone era, creating a sense of timeless grace and warmth.

On the market for £400,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 5-bed semi-detached Hutton family home is where classic English cottage design meets modern contemporary living, featuring a large farmhouse-style kitchen, rustic charm, multiple reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, a double garage, and a mature garden.

As the estate agents say: “This cottage is a testament to architectural craftsmanship.”

Still fancy a bit more property content? Check out some of your other recent pieces...

I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale

I tour a state of the art multi-million pound 5 bed detached super mansion with gym and library for sale

I think it'll be in demand... Chain free & open plan 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

I think this historic 5 bed Bridgerton style Preston manor with huge garden is incredibly impressive

1. Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moor Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBridgertonMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.