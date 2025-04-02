On the market for £128,000 with The Square Room, this charming three-bedroom terraced house, located on Repton Avenue in North Shore, offers a rare opportunity to own a restored 1930s character property filled with original features.

The home exudes the elegance and craftsmanship of the era, perfect for those who appreciate vintage charm. Upon entering, you are greeted by an inviting hallway leading to a spacious lounge with a stained glass bay window and an original fireplace.

The separate dining room, also featuring a stained glass bay window and an open log fire, adds further character, while the kitchen is equipped with original base and wall units, a sink with drainer, and plumbing for a washing machine, with a door leading to a sunroom, ideal for additional space.

Upstairs, the first floor offers 3 well-sized bedrooms - the master bedroom features a bay window to the rear and retains its original fireplace, the second bedroom has a front-facing bay window and an original fireplace, and the third bedroom is adorned with original features.

The family bathroom includes a two-piece suite with a panelled bath and hand wash basin, along with fitted storage. A separate WC adds further convenience.

Externally, the property boasts both front and rear gardens, with the front garden mainly laid to lawn with a path leading to the entrance, while the private rear garden includes a shed, providing a tranquil outdoor space.

This property offers the chance to own a piece of 1930s history with its delightful period features, all in a convenient location, so take a look around...

