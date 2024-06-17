On the market for £1.15m with Fine & Country, this astonishing countryside home lies near the village of Ribchester.
It features a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, further sitting rooms, a home office, a utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, sprawling formal gardens, and a recently-constructed garage/man-cave, which has its own underfloor hearing and living facilities.
As the estate agents say: “Acorn Barn sits in an area synonymous with superb quality properties and this is no exception.”
Take a look around...
