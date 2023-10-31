News you can trust since 1886
Idyllic countryside escape: spacious three-bed family Hoghton home with stunning garden hits the market

This rural dreamland features open views over surrounding farmland.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:32 GMT

This three-bed detached Hoghton home is a rural idyll. On the market for £649,950 with Angela Burnett & Co, this home is secluded, private, spacious, and wonderful in every regard. Take a look around...

Edenfield

Edenfield

Edenfield

Edenfield

