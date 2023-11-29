News you can trust since 1886
Idyllic 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen, large bedrooms, and private rear garden for sale

This home is the complete package.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT

On the market for £340,000 with Brian Pilkington, this four-bed detached Leyland home features a large entrance hallway, a spacious family lounge, an open plan dining kitchen, an en suite off the main bedroom, parking space for two cars, and a west-facing rear garden with patio, lawn, and shed. Take a look around...

Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

