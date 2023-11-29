Idyllic 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen, large bedrooms, and private rear garden for sale
On the market for £340,000 with Brian Pilkington, this four-bed detached Leyland home features a large entrance hallway, a spacious family lounge, an open plan dining kitchen, an en suite off the main bedroom, parking space for two cars, and a west-facing rear garden with patio, lawn, and shed. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale
Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market