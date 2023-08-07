News you can trust since 1886
Idyllic 4 bed countryside Brindle home with stone courtyard, open plan design, and gardens overlooking woodland up for sale

This property is described as being a ‘stunning and spacious stone built home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape. A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe. Take a look around...

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

1. Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

