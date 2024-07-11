Idyllic 3-bed Buckshaw Village family home with modern interior, fitted kitchen & garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:23 BST

Well-connected, stylish, and perfect for modern life, this home is something of a local gem.

On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached Buckshaw Village property is the ideal family home, featuring a welcoming entrance hall, a downstairs WC, under-stair storage, a spacious lounge with bay window and a fireplace, an expansive open-plan dining kitchen with utility room, a family dining room, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a detached garage, and a wonderful rear garden with patio.

Take a look around...

1. Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

Argyll Avenue (Credit: Ben Rose)

