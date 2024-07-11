On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached Buckshaw Village property is the ideal family home, featuring a welcoming entrance hall, a downstairs WC, under-stair storage, a spacious lounge with bay window and a fireplace, an expansive open-plan dining kitchen with utility room, a family dining room, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a detached garage, and a wonderful rear garden with patio.
Take a look around...
