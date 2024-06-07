I visit a historic 1800s Chorley mansion with original features in tranquil leafy village for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST

This glorious property is named The Old Reading Room and dates back to 1890 – the famous Victorian opera singer Kathleen Ferrier was even married in the house.

On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular five-bed detached Withnell Fold home is the epitome of countryside class with a dash of modern style.

Featuring countless original features, this home was initially built as a home for mill workers and was even used as a fire station during World War II, but now – having been lovingly refurbished - boasts mosaic tiled floors, a solid pine staircase, sash windows, a formal lounge with mullioned windows, a conservatory, an office, a bespoke breakfast kitchen with Aga and Belfast sink, a utility room, lovely bedrooms with en suites, luscious gardens with a terrace overlooking the nearby village’s war memorial, and a double garage.

As the estate agents say: “The property boasts many lovingly restored original features and would make a delightful family home in the leafy village of Withnell Fold, overlooking tranquil gardens.”

Take a look around...

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

1. Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

