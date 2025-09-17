I tour a stunning barn conversion for sale in Higher Bartle, Preston - 4 Beds, carports, and fine location

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This substantial stone-built barn conversion offers spacious living with a grand entrance hall and bespoke staircase.

The property features two or three reception rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attic room, providing versatile accommodation.

Outside, there are two large carports and a stone-flagged driveway with ample parking space.

Located off Lightfoot Lane in a highly sought-after area, it boasts excellent access to main roads and motorway networks, making it an ideal family home with rural charm and convenience.

It’s on the market for £800,000 with Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Take a tour...

ICYMI: Preston City Centre apartment for sale is a 'lifestyle' with 2 beds and parking it could be a rental

I tour Lancashire's most expensive home for sale that's centuries old with Gothic look and majestic rooms

Lightfoot Lane, Bartle

1. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Lightfoot Lane, Bartle | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Bartle

2. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Lightfoot Lane, Bartle | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Bartle

3. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Lightfoot Lane, Bartle | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Lightfoot Lane, Bartle

4. Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Lightfoot Lane, Bartle | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyFamilyParkingLancashireCumbria
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice