I tour a peaceful and secluded 4 bed Preston country home with a truly spectacular woodland garden

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:18 BST

This property is described as being a ‘stunning and spacious stone built home’.

On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape.

A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.

As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”

Take a look around...

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5

