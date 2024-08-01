On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape.
A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.
As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”
For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale