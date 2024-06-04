On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes.
This property features a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden.
As one reader says: “I like the thatched roof!”
Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for that perect home? Take a look at some of the other local properties we’ve featured recently...
I toured the dream family home, a simply massive 4 bed detached Fulwood property with a huge garden for sale
I'd say it's well worth viewing: vast 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design for sale
I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale