I love the thatched roof on this historic detached Chorley home with classic design & huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST

With its origins dating back as far as the 16th century, this beautiful property was rebuilt in 1986.

On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes.

This property features a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden.

As one reader says: “I like the thatched roof!”

Take a look around...

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

1. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

2. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

3. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

4. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

