This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous and huge 4 bed Fulwood family home is all about its size. A huge detached property, it boasts large bedrooms, a detached garage, two bright reception rooms, and a sprawling private rear garden.

As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home, nestled in the highly desirable and family-friendly area of Fulwood in Preston. This spacious detached residence offers an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it the perfect setting for your family's next chapter.”

This home’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Have a look around...