I found the dream family home, a gigantic 4 bed detached Fulwood property with a huge garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th May 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 10:36 BST

This modern detached home is ready-made for a young family, featuring oodles of space and plenty of potential for someone to really put their stamp on it.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous and huge 4 bed Fulwood family home is all about its size. A huge detached property, it boasts large bedrooms, a detached garage, two bright reception rooms, and a sprawling private rear garden.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home, nestled in the highly desirable and family-friendly area of Fulwood in Preston. This spacious detached residence offers an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it the perfect setting for your family's next chapter.”

This home’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Have a look around...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking to tour a few more local properties? Be sure not to miss some of the other recent homes we’ve featured...

Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market

Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent

Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price

I think this dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market ticks all the boxes

Super spacious complete package 5 bed detached Preston family home with private garden for sale

1. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPropertyPrestonLancashireMoneyfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.