On the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this three-bed Preston home is as central as it gets in the city and features an exquisite interior design, period features, two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, a courtyard garden, spacious bedrooms, and a number of nearby amenities.
As the estate agents say: “I fell in love with this characterful home...”
Take a look around...
Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I've never seen an interior like it... Modern 3 bed Ashton home with unique design & huge garden for sale
I agree, this home has it all... supreme 5 bed detached Ribble Valley mansion with breathtaking views for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.