I can't fail to fall in love with this 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with ultra modern design on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 10:17 BST

This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.

On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area.

As the estate agents say: “Having no doubt been cast many admiring gazes by passers-by, one cannot fail to fall in love with the handsome exterior of this breath-taking stone-built detached residence, with a mere glance sufficient enough to enchant ones heart.”

Take a look around...

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

