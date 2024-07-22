House types to suit a variety of buyers at Lancashire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House-hunters in Lancashire could find their perfect new-build home at Saxon Fields, where L&Q is offering three- and four-bedroom house types to suit a range of different requirements.

Situated on the border of Euxton and Chorley, Saxon Fields has proven highly popular, with 75% of homes already sold. The diverse range of property sizes and layouts has attracted a wide array of buyers, including first-time buyers, upsizers, and downsizers.

These brand-new homes share the same impressive standard specification, but each design offers its own arrangement of rooms that are perfect for younger or older families, home workers, party hosts or someone who needs extra space for a specific function – maybe a TV/games room, a gym or luxurious dressing room.

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director comments, “The team are thrilled to have welcomed a range of buyers to our development at Saxon Fields already, where a buzzing new community is rapidly growing.

The Richmond, Saxon Fields

“In a fantastic location on the fringes of Euxton and Chorley, house hunters will need to move quickly to reserve one of the few remaining homes at the development.”

Amongst the properties for sale, The Fitzroy is an ideal choice for young professionals and families taking a first step on the property ladder or upsizing to a more spacious and flexible home. On the ground floor of this detached home is a beautiful open-plan kitchen/dining area, perfect for a lively mealtime or get-together with friends and family, with the French doors leading to the rear garden. There’s a lounge at the front, and the layout is completed with useful storage space and a WC. Upstairs, all three bedrooms can accommodate a double bed or be utilised as a nursery, playroom or office. These are served by a family bathroom.

A spacious, bay-windowed lounge is an attractive feature of The Merrion, another detached three-bedroom house type for sale at Saxon Fields. This is complemented by an open-plan kitchen/dining room with breakfast far and French doors to the garden, plus the bonus of a laundry cupboard to help declutter the living space.

For growing families who need more space and independence, The Richmond will be perfect. The ground floor features a large lounge with a bay window at the front and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room at the rear, complete with double doors leading to the garden. The first floor includes a generous master bedroom with an en suite, three additional well-sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom. A separate single garage completes this home.

The Fitzroy, Saxon Fields

The Oxford is the largest home type available, featuring four spacious bedrooms, including one with an en suite. It is an ideal choice for buyers needing ample space for family or guests. At the heart of the home is a 330+ square foot open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, spanning the full width of the property. This area provides extensive workspace and storage, along with a versatile layout to suit the buyer's preferences. Additionally, the home includes a double garage.

Saxon Fields is located on the northern edge of Chorley, adjacent to Euxton, and offers convenient access to numerous amenities. The nearby High Street features Tesco, Morrison's, Asda, Aldi, Marks & Spencer Food Hall, and Booths. Additionally, Buckshaw Village, with its variety of eateries and bars, is just over half a mile from the development.

The picturesque Lancashire countryside is nearby, and the Saxon Fields area offers plenty of family outings. Just a six-minute drive away is Astley Hall and Park, a historic country house that doubles as a museum and art gallery. Yarrow Valley Country Park, located three miles away, is a local favourite, featuring guided walks with stunning views over Birkacre Big Lodge Lake, action-packed play areas for children of all ages, and an on-site café.

Saxon Fields is ideally situated for commuting across the Northwest. The M61 is just a five-minute drive from the development, providing access to Preston, Bolton, and connections to the M6 towards Lancaster and Liverpool, the M65 to Blackburn and Burnley, and the M60 to Manchester.

Prices at Saxon Fields start from £293,000 for a three-bedroom home and £390,000 for a four-bedroom home.