House prices in Preston: the areas where average prices increased the most in the last year despite Covid crisis
The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented economic shock across Preston and Lancashire, closing businesses and putting people out of work left, right and centre.
But despite that, average house prices held up across England – even if there was a drop in sales.
It was the same a different picture in Preston however, where prices fell by 2.2% in the year to September 2020. Across North West, prices rose by 2.5%.
The ONS also publishes house price figures by Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small geographic areas containing an average of 7,200 people.
These show 10 of the 17 MSOAs that make up Preston saw a rise in house prices over the same period.
Here we reveal which Preston neighbourhoods saw the strongest growth in the year to September 2020, from lowest to highest.