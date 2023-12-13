News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Magical historic 3 bed Leyland home with classy interior and conservatory overlooking the beautiful gardens on the market

This gorgeous three-bed Leyland home dates back to 1706 and marries historic class to modern style.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT

On the market for £360,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this magical rural 3-bed Leyland family home has that wonderful air of historic class merged with the amenities and style of a modern home. Featuring cosy sitting rooms, a large conservatory overlooking the patio, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a four piece white suite to the family bathroom, and a beautiful enclosed garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally for those still looking...

Incredible million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period mansion with bar, games room, and two apartments on the market

Countryside dream: 4 bed detached Lancashire cottage with classic interior and huge sprawling garden on the market

Downton Abbey-style 4 bed Lancashire countryside Georgian mansion with uber modern interior and huge garden for sale

1. Heald House Road, Leyland (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Photo Sales

2. Heald House Road, Leyland (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Photo Sales

3. Heald House Road, Leyland (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Photo Sales

4. Heald House Road, Leyland (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHousing marketLancashire