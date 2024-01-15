Hidden gem: spacious 4 bed Walton le Dale bungalow with glorious private garden on the market
This place is potentially a little slice of heaven for anyone looking for a large home with exacting standards.
On the market for £425,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this four-bed Walton le Dale bungalow is the ideal home for anyone looking for a manageable, welcoming, and spacious property with an open plan design and large bedrooms. Take a look around...
