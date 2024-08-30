Grand & regal 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with supreme modern design & quaint garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 08:39 BST

This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.

On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips (but currently under offer), this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area.

As the estate agents say: “Having no doubt been cast many admiring gazes by passers-by, one cannot fail to fall in love with the handsome exterior of this breath-taking stone-built detached residence, with a mere glance sufficient enough to enchant ones heart.”

This place is a stunner, so take a look around...

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Related topics:ChorleyGoosnarghMoneyPropertyfirst person