Glorious stone built 5 bed Chorley family home with spacious modern interior and sprawling south facing garden up for sale
This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:17 GMT
On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...
