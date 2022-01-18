Fylde coast's poshest village revealed: This is the Lancashire location named among Britain’s 54 poshest villages

The research, by Savills, named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.

The poshest village in Lancashire was revealed by the publication - alongside the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.

The winning villages were chosen due to factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

Great Eccleston was the only town in the county to make the list.

Great Eccleston's 'posh appeal' included, good pubs, a clothing boutique, fortnightly farmers' market and the annual agricultural show.

The research also highlighted that the area was ideal for walks "with plenty of good pubs", as well as being in "easy reach of Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston"