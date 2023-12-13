Mega luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden. Take a look around...
