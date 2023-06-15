News you can trust since 1886
Exquisite four-bed detached Broughton farmhouse named after a famous former Prime Minister up for sale

As one would expect, Churchill Cottage is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this breathtaking piece of real estate is one of the Preston area’s finest homes, featuring a large lounge, a modern kitchen, a lovely bathroom suite, a huge south-facing garden, and a double garage. Take a look around...

Dewhurst Homes

1. D'Urton Lane

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

2. D'Urton Lane

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

3. D'Urton Lane

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

4. D'Urton Lane

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

