Exquisite four-bed detached Broughton farmhouse named after a famous former Prime Minister up for sale
As one would expect, Churchill Cottage is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this breathtaking piece of real estate is one of the Preston area’s finest homes, featuring a large lounge, a modern kitchen, a lovely bathroom suite, a huge south-facing garden, and a double garage. Take a look around...
