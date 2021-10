On the market for £1.25m with Lytham Estate Agents, this four-bed property in Lytham features a private lift and personal entrance, a spacious lounge area, a south-facing balcony as well as two further balconies, an open-plan second living room, a dining area, a luxurious breakfast kitchen, three double bedrooms all with en suites, a home study, and four parking spaces in the communal garage. Take a look around..