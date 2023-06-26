News you can trust since 1886
Exclusive four-bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning design and detached annexe up for sale

Set at the end of an exclusive gated driveway, this home is a grand as they come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

On the market for £775,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed detached Ribbleton property is stunning in every regard, from the open-plan design and the modern kitchen, to the detached annexe and the sprawling gardens. Take a look around...

Greenlands Grove

1. Greenlands Grove

Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Greenlands Grove

2. Greenlands Grove

Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Greenlands Grove

3. Greenlands Grove

Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Greenlands Grove

4. Greenlands Grove

Photo: Dewhurst Homes

