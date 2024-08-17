Everything you need to know about the latest house prices in Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley
Preston
House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for the North West – in Preston in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.6% over the last year.
The average Preston house price in June was £168,075, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Preston was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Preston rose by £10,000 – putting the area fifth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Preston spent an average of £139,000 on their property – £8,200 more than a year ago, and £35,400 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £193,700 on average in June – 39.4% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Preston in June – they increased 1.7%, to £132,666 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.4%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 9.4% annually; £308,651 average
- Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 7% annually; £190,351 average
- Flats: up 1.2% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £92,747 average
How do property prices in Preston compare?
Buyers paid 23.8% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Preston. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Average property price in June
- Preston: £168,075
- The North West: £220,441
- UK: £287,924
Annual growth to June
- Preston: +6.6%
- The North West: +3.7%
- UK: +2.7%
South Ribble
House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for the North West – in South Ribble in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3% over the last year.
The average South Ribble house price in June was £218,171, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and South Ribble was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Ribble rose by £6,400 – putting the area 21st among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Ribble spent an average of £181,600 on their property – £5,500 more than a year ago, and £40,300 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £240,900 on average in June – 32.6% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Ribble in June – they increased 1.8%, to £156,935 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £326,503 average
- Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 3% annually; £203,537 average
- Flats: up 1.2% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £113,514 average
How do property prices in South Ribble compare?
Buyers paid 1% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in South Ribble. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Average property price in June
- South Ribble: £218,171
- The North West: £220,441
- UK: £287,924
Annual growth to June
- South Ribble: +3%
- The North West: +3.7%
- UK: +2.7%
Chorley
House prices remained steady in Chorley in June, new figures show. The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.2% over the last year. The average Chorley house price in June was £229,442, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Chorley was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chorley rose by £2,700 – putting the area 26th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Chorley spent an average of £186,400 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £39,500 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £256,700 on average in June – 37.8% more than first-time buyers. Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Chorley in June – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £134,960 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £339,526 average
- Semi-detached: remained level over the month; up 2.1% annually; £212,612 average
- Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £165,357 average
How do property prices in Chorley compare?
Buyers paid 4.1% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Chorley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Average property price in June
- Chorley: £229,442
- The North West: £220,441
- UK: £287,924
Annual growth to June
- Chorley: +1.2%
- The North West: +3.7%
- UK: +2.7%
