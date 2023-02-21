Plans have gone in to South Ribble Council to demolish the property in Liverpool Road, Penwortham and replace it with a larger building of six two-bedroom flats.

The application is the latest in a series of plans for the five-bedroom house which backs onto the Orchard Grange retirement housing complex.

The empty five-bed house which could be bulldozed.

Earlier proposals included a similar scheme to replace the property with six two-bed flats which was refused by planners in March 2008.

The most recent involved a plan to build an additional two storeys to create a 10-bed house in multiple occupation. This was withdrawn in February last year.

A care home company based in London, has submitted the current application saying it would like to knock the house down and widen the access to the site. But it has given an assurance that all-but one of the established trees surrounding the building, which are protected, will be retained.