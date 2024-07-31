On the market for £795,000 with Armistead Barnett, this magnificent five bed family home is a stunner from start to finish, featuring a wonderful interior design, spacious living areas, glorious bedrooms, and a large garden.
As the estate agents say: “[This is a] fantastic five bedroom home with so much flexibility to suit many buyers looking for space for more than ‘just a home’.”
For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale