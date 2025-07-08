On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Michael Bailey, this property was built in 2013 and has been enhanced since, now including a stylish games room converted from part of the double garage, while the property blends luxury, space, and sustainability—ideal for modern family living and entertaining.

A striking double-height entrance hall leads to an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area, fitted with high-gloss units, quartz worktops, a central island, and premium Neff appliances. A separate lounge features a recessed stove, while a second reception room and gym offer flexibility.

Upstairs, five generous double bedrooms include two with en-suites. The master bedroom also boasts a dressing area and Juliet balcony. The luxurious four-piece family bathroom features a freestanding tub and walk-in rainfall shower.

Outside, the rear garden is designed for entertaining, with artificial turf, a pizza oven, fire pit, covered hot tub area, and multiple seating zones. The Indian stone path, mature trees, and ample driveway enhance the kerb appeal.

Sustainable features include zoned underfloor heating via an air source heat pump and a rainwater harvesting system. The converted garage includes a projector, bi-fold doors to the patio, and stylish flooring.

Situated on the edge of the city, The Shires offers a peaceful semi-rural lifestyle just 15 minutes from the city centre and under 10 minutes to the M6. It’s also close to “Good”-rated schools and golf facilities, making it perfect for families seeking luxury, comfort, and convenience.

