Dream 6 bed Ribble Valley country mansion with games room, tennis court, and fitted kitchen up for sale
This home is comfortably one of the North West’s finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
On the market for £1.6m with Fine & Country, this breathtaking Mellor property is nestle away in a gorgeous rural setting and boasts three acres of land. Inside, it has been finish to a stunning standard, offering everything a home owner could possibly want. Take a look around...
