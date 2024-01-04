News you can trust since 1886
Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning private rear garden for sale

This home is the complete package.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:22 GMT

On the market for £340,000 with Brian Pilkington, this four-bed detached Leyland home features a large entrance hallway, a spacious family lounge, an open plan dining kitchen, an en suite off the main bedroom, parking space for two cars, and a west-facing rear garden with patio, lawn, and shed. Take a look around...

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

1. Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

2. Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

3. Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

4. Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Leighfield Close, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

